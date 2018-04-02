Monday, 02 April 2018

Inquest opens

AN inquest into the death of a man who was hit by a gritter lorry in Henley has been opened and adjourned.

Daniel James, 30, a chef, died in the accident, which happened as he walked along Marlow Road in the early hours of March 17. 

The full inquest will be heard by the Oxfordshire Coroner Darren Salter on a date to be fixed.

