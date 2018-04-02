Inquest opens

Council urged to take over enforcement of parking from police
ILLEGAL parking in South Oxfordshire’s towns and ... [more]
Monday, 02 April 2018
AN inquest into the death of a man who was hit by a gritter lorry in Henley has been opened and adjourned.
Daniel James, 30, a chef, died in the accident, which happened as he walked along Marlow Road in the early hours of March 17.
The full inquest will be heard by the Oxfordshire Coroner Darren Salter on a date to be fixed.
02 April 2018
More News:
Council urged to take over enforcement of parking from police
ILLEGAL parking in South Oxfordshire’s towns and ... [more]
POLL: Have your say