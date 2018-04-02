Monday, 02 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New landlords bring back food after pub refurbishment

New landlords bring back food after pub refurbishment

THE new landlords of a Henley pub have re-opened their kitchen following refurbishment.

Tim Wilson and Jayne Faulkes, who took charge of Station House in Market Place in January, are now serving “Austro-Bavarian food with a Californian twist”. About three-quarters of the dishes are gluten-free. They have also expanded the drinks menu.

Mr Wilson, 45, and Miss Faulkes, 36, who also run the Ship in Marlow, have redecorated and put in new furniture.

Mr Wilson said: “We’ve been interested in running a pub in Henley for many years and looked at various properties but none was suitable.

“We were looking for somewhere we could adapt to include a function area and restaurant. When we looked around the Station House in November, we felt it had the space and would be up to the job with a bit of work. We’ve kept the bar open while we spruced the place up and the feedback has been great since the kitchen opened.”

The premises were once home to Henley police station before opening as the Henley Brew House in 2013. Brakspear took over the following year.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33