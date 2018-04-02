Monday, 02 April 2018

Spring cleans

A LITTER pick will take place in Henley town centre on Saturday, April 21 from 10am.

It is being organised by Henley in Bloom. To take part, call chairwoman Kellie Hinton on 07527 826706 or email b.walker@henley
towncouncil.gov.uk

A spring clean along the river will take place on the same day.

This is being organised by organised by resident Jessica Sinclair. Search on Facebook for “Upper Thames Clean-up Group”.

