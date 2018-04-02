Spring cleans

Council urged to take over enforcement of parking from police
ILLEGAL parking in South Oxfordshire’s towns and ... [more]
Monday, 02 April 2018
A LITTER pick will take place in Henley town centre on Saturday, April 21 from 10am.
It is being organised by Henley in Bloom. To take part, call chairwoman Kellie Hinton on 07527 826706 or email b.walker@henley
towncouncil.gov.uk
A spring clean along the river will take place on the same day.
This is being organised by organised by resident Jessica Sinclair. Search on Facebook for “Upper Thames Clean-up Group”.
02 April 2018
More News:
Council urged to take over enforcement of parking from police
ILLEGAL parking in South Oxfordshire’s towns and ... [more]
POLL: Have your say