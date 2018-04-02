Water fountains expert visits

A MAN who helped have water fountains installed in London as part of an environmental initiative is to give a presentation to Henley town councillors.

Huw Thomas, regional government liaison officer at Thames Water, will speak at the town and community committee meeting at the town hall on Tuesday at 7.30pm. This is open to the public.

Mr Thomas worked with London Mayor Sadiq Khan on Refill London, which is designed to make it easy for people to refill water bottles rather than throwing them away and buying a new one.

He has been invited to Henley by Councillor Sarah Miller, who helped set up Henley’s own Refill campaign last autumn with resident Julia Carey.

Cllr Miller said: “He was very supportive of our campaign and offered to advise on how we can install drinking water fountains in Henley.”