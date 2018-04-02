Bridge damaged after being hit by cruiser

HENLEY Bridge has been damaged after a river cruiser collided with the Grade I listed structure.

It is believed masonry from one of the spans was damaged in the collision, which happened at about 2.30pm on Sunday.

Jessica Sinclair said she was near Red Lion Lawn when she heard a loud bang and saw the boat hit the bridge when trying to negotiate the middle archway.

She said: “It was a very, very loud noise. They were against the bridge for about three minutes before continuing upstream. I could see that they weren’t in line to get through.”

Meanwhile, Richard Moyle, from Harpsden, has asked Oxfordshire County Council, which is responsible for the bridge, to carry out repairs which he saus have been left for about a year.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley’s representative on the council, agreed with Mr Moyle, saying the repairs should have been carried out.

He said: “Firstly, it took ages to get permission from Historic England. Then winter was on us. It requires a lime mortar mix to effect the repair.

“It is shocking how long this has taken and I have chased it on a number occasions. With warmer weather coming I do hope that I can get a date for this outstanding repair.”

A spokesman for Oxfordshire County Council said its staff were due to inspect the bridge yesterday (Thursday).