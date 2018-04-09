Captain has off day in race for title

CONFIDENCE was missing from Harpsden A captain Paul Norman during his side’s match with Henley and District League second placed side Earley HG where he failed to secure a single point. Fortunately the rest of the team played solidly as Harpsden, the current league leaders, eventually went down 11-7.

Despite this setback Harpsden need just a couple of points from their final match to win the league.

Elsewhere Trinity Nomads won their derby clash away to Harpsden B 11-8, Ivy Leaf A beat Twyford 10-9, Park Institute J beat their C team 10-9 and Berks CS triumphed 11-7 against Ivy Leaf B.

The current league positions after all sides having completed 17 games are as follows: 1 Harpsden A, 171 points; 2 Earley HG, 162; 3 Trinity Nomads, 159; 4 Harpsden B, 158; 5 Ivy Leaf A, 157; 6 Twyford, 156; 7 Park Institute J, 152; 8 Ivy Leaf B, 148; 9 Berks CS, 139; 10 Park Institute C, 124.