Monday, 09 April 2018
SUSPECTED stolen goods were recovered after a crash in Henley.
A Volvo and a Vauxhall Astra collided head-on in Gravel Hill at about 12.35am on Wednesday.
Police said two men in the Volvo removed three lawnmowers and mini motorcycle from their car and threw them in a bush. Four grass collectors were also found.
Police are asking people to check their outbuildings.
09 April 2018
