Monday, 09 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Swim for charities

HENLEY Swim has partnered with two charities for its Henley Mile event on Sunday, July 15.

It has teamed up with the Chiltern Centre for disabled children, off Greys Road, Henley, which provides care for children and young people with physical disabilities and learning difficulties, and Camp Mohawk, a day centre for children with special needs, near Crazies Hill.

Both charities will be supporting the open water swimming event with volunteers as well as encouraging people to take part to raise money.

Tom Kean, co-founder of the Henley Swim, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with these two amazing local charities.

“The work that they carry out for the local community is of immense importance.

“As the Henley Mile is such a family-oriented day, the partnership with two charities that help so many families is fitting.”

This year, a limited number of people will be able to swim the mile course four times throughout the day in aid of a number of charities.

For more information, email enquiries@henley
swim.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33