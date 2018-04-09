Swim for charities

HENLEY Swim has partnered with two charities for its Henley Mile event on Sunday, July 15.

It has teamed up with the Chiltern Centre for disabled children, off Greys Road, Henley, which provides care for children and young people with physical disabilities and learning difficulties, and Camp Mohawk, a day centre for children with special needs, near Crazies Hill.

Both charities will be supporting the open water swimming event with volunteers as well as encouraging people to take part to raise money.

Tom Kean, co-founder of the Henley Swim, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with these two amazing local charities.

“The work that they carry out for the local community is of immense importance.

“As the Henley Mile is such a family-oriented day, the partnership with two charities that help so many families is fitting.”

This year, a limited number of people will be able to swim the mile course four times throughout the day in aid of a number of charities.

For more information, email enquiries@henley

swim.com