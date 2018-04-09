Mews redevelopment to finally begin again

WORK on a multi-million pound development in the centre of Henley will restart this month.

The Market Place Mews scheme has suffered delays because of a legal wrangle.

Work began in the autumn to redevelop the mews into 14 flats, nine shops and a restaurant but was then abruptly halted.

Town manager Helen Barnett told a meeting of the town council’s town and community commitee on Tuesday that she had spoken to the developer, Catalyst Capital.

“The development is definitely going ahead,” she said. “They have invested a lot of money to get to this point.

“There were a lot of conditions that needed to be satisfied before they could start. It’s an 18-month build once they start.”

Councillor David Nimmo Smith said: “It’s the legal side that’s causing problems.”

The new 16,000 sq ft development will be called Gardiner Place after Captain Edmund Gardiner, who first had the idea that Henley should hold an annual regatta. It will have landscaped courtyard gardens and a public open space in the centre.

The design was created by London architect ColladoCollins on behalf of Catalyst Capital, a real estate investment group.

Planning permission for the redevelopment was granted in 2007, when the site was owned by the DeStefano Property Group but the project repeatedly stalled before the company went into administration.

The mews was bought by Catalyst Capital in 2015 as part of a £55million deal for 19 former DeStefano properties across the South.

Several businesses have been forced to close or move as a result of the imminent redevelopment.

Florist Stemtation left the mews and now trades online and antiques and homeware shop Vintage Look moved to Hart Street. Louise Claire Millinery moved out of its unit in Market Place, blaming “uncertainty” over the redevelopment.