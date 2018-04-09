Inspector says pre-school ‘requires improvement’

A PRE-SCHOOL in Henley has been told by the education watchdog that it must improve.

Badgemore Pre-School, which is in the grounds of Badgemore Primary School in Hop Gardens, was visited by Ofsted inspector Helen Harnew in February.

She gave it a rating of “requires improvement”, which is worse than the “good” rating it received after the last inspection in 2014. The pre-school is run by an acting manager who has been in post for just over a year.

Mrs Harnew said the effectiveness of the leadership and management team needed to improve as did the personal development, behaviour and welfare of the children. She said: “The provider has not kept Ofsted up to date with changes to the management of the pre-school to ensure that they can complete all required suitability checks promptly.”

She said the acting manager and staff had not received “effective” induction and supervision to help them to build on their practice and understand their roles and responsibilities fully. Newer staff were not secure in their knowledge of some procedures and the manager and staff had not had opportunities to update their knowledge to strengthen their practice, although the acting manager did have a disclosure and barring service check.

However, Mrs Harnew added: “Most staff have a clear understanding of how to keep children safe and know whom to contact if they have a concern about a child’s welfare.

“Newer staff do not know all the procedures to follow to report a concern but would notify the manager.

“Staff attend regular training in first aid and they record and share any accidents with parents. They supervise children well to keep them safe. Safeguarding is effective.”

She said that staff supported each other well to keep children safe and secure and helped children to learn and understand simple rules and boundaries and behave appropriately.

“Children play well together, sharing and taking turns,” said Mrs Harnew. “Staff promote children’s healthy lifestyles. They ensure that children eat well and have opportunities for exercise and fresh air.

“Although staff track the progress of individual children well, they do not use information to monitor the progress made by various groups of children to help them evaluate the effectiveness of learning overall and identify any gaps in groups of children’s learning.

“At times, staff miss chances to encourage children to try small tasks for themselves to build on their independence during activities and routines.”

She said staff offered the children plenty of opportunities to develop their early reading skills, helped them to learn new mathematical skills and made good use of outdoor play.

“All children, including those who receive funding towards their education, make good progress, given their starting points,” said Mrs Harnew.

“They gain the skills they need to prepare them for their eventual move to school. Children develop their personal care skills well, such as finding their coats before playing outdoors. Children develop good physical skills.

“Staff form positive relationships with children. Children are confident to interact with staff and feel safe and secure in their care.

“Staff work effectively with other professionals to support children’s individual needs and secure any additional support they require to promote their progress.

“The acting manager ensures that staff maintain ratios so they supervise children at all times to keep children safe.”