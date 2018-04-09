MANY of the old boys of the Henley Royal Grammar School are now gallantly taking their part in His Majesty’s army and there are some who have nobly laid down their lives for the country. The present boys of the school are preparing, should it be necessary when they grow older, to also take their places in the ranks and for some time past Mr J H J Valpy, the headmaster, has arranged for them to spend a short portion of their school time on drilling.

Last week we briefly notified the death of Charles Edward Cook, aged 18. Since then we have gleaned further particulars. He was the fourth son of Mr and Mrs H Cook, of Reading Road, Henley. Prior to October he was employed by Mr Harding at the Shiplake Nurseries. Having attained the age of 18, he joined the navy and became a stoker on board HMS Emperor of India. About a month ago he was taken ill and was conveyed to a hospital ship where he passed away on March 24.

A general meeting of the Wargrave Allotment Holders’ Society took place in the parish room last Thursday evening where the subject of pig-keeping was well discussed.