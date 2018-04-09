Fifty years ago

AFTER a debate lasting more than an hour and three quarters, a crowded Shiplake annual parish meeting on Monday night approved the parish council’s decision to welcome Oxfordshire County Council’s proposal to build a new Henley-Reading road on the grounds that it is “imaginative” and would be of great benefit to the residents of Shiplake Cross and Lower Shiplake in that it would take away the heavy through-traffic.

Henley Rugby Club once again hosted their counterparts from Le Havre in France at the weekend. A full programme of special events and entertainment had been arranged in an effort to repay the visitors for the kind and excellent hospitality always accorded to Henley on their visits to France.

Peter Nevin Barnard became president of the Ship and Boat Builders National Federation on Monday in succession to Mr A R Moody. He is a former chairman of National Boat Shows, which organises the annual International Boat Show at Earl’s Court on behalf of the federation. He is a director of Stuart Turner, the Henley marine engine manufacturers with whom he has been for more than 30 years.