Free talk on stroke treatment

A FREE talk about stroke treatment and prevention will be held in the Maurice Tate room at Townlands Hospital on Wednesday, April 18 from 6pm to 8pm.

The talk, which is the latest in a series organised by the Bell Surgery’s patient participation group, will be delivered by Dr Andre van Wyk and Dr Kiruba Nagaratnam, stroke consultants at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

The nationally A-rated stroke unit at the hospital looks after nearly 800 stroke patients every year. It is one of the top 10 fastest centres in the UK for providing thrombolysis, the clot-busting treatment for a stroke. The doctors will talk about types of stroke, the risk factors and the measures you can take to prevent and reduce the risk of suffering one as well as thrombectomy, the latest treatment. There will also be an opportunity to ask questions.

The presentations will be followed by refreshments.

Future talks include: gastroenterology (June 19); ophthalmology (September 18); and the Townlands rapid access care unit team (December 4).

These talks are free and open to all. To book a place, call the surgery on (01491) 843250 or email thebellsurgery@nhs.net