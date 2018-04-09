Monday, 09 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Green museum

SOLAR panels could be installed on the roof of the River & Rowing Museum in Henley.

Operations director Lynne Adams mentioned the idea in a report to town councillors.

She said the museum, which celebrates its 20th birthday this year, had enjoyed its busiest February on record thanks to visitors to the Barbara Hepworth exhibition.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33