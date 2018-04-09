Monday, 09 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gift and homeware shop celebrates first year

Gift and homeware shop celebrates first year

A GIFT, homeware and clothing shop in Henley has celebrated its first anniversary.

Sandie Russell and her daughter-in-law Lise Harrow, who run Stock in Bell Street, welcomed guests with glasses of fizz and a birthday cake.

There was also a raffle with prizes donated by their suppliers.

Mrs Russell said: “We’re extremely pleased with our first year. We’re very grateful to all our customers who have given us the most amazing start. The encouragement we have has just been marvellous.”

Mrs Harrow added: “We think independents are very important in a town centre. It adds to the town as a whole and makes it more interesting.”

Stock, which took over the former premises of Chilton Watson opticians, sells homeware and furnishings as well as women’s tops and cashmere sweaters for men and women. Mrs Russell, who lives in Bell Street with her husband Christopher, used to run similar shops in Cambridge but has been working as an interior designer since 2004.

The couple moved to Henley about eight years ago.

Mrs Harrow, who is originally from Denmark, is married to Mrs Russell’s son Rupert and returned to the UK after spending 16 years in Hong Kong, where she ran a number of businesses.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33