Gift and homeware shop celebrates first year

A GIFT, homeware and clothing shop in Henley has celebrated its first anniversary.

Sandie Russell and her daughter-in-law Lise Harrow, who run Stock in Bell Street, welcomed guests with glasses of fizz and a birthday cake.

There was also a raffle with prizes donated by their suppliers.

Mrs Russell said: “We’re extremely pleased with our first year. We’re very grateful to all our customers who have given us the most amazing start. The encouragement we have has just been marvellous.”

Mrs Harrow added: “We think independents are very important in a town centre. It adds to the town as a whole and makes it more interesting.”

Stock, which took over the former premises of Chilton Watson opticians, sells homeware and furnishings as well as women’s tops and cashmere sweaters for men and women. Mrs Russell, who lives in Bell Street with her husband Christopher, used to run similar shops in Cambridge but has been working as an interior designer since 2004.

The couple moved to Henley about eight years ago.

Mrs Harrow, who is originally from Denmark, is married to Mrs Russell’s son Rupert and returned to the UK after spending 16 years in Hong Kong, where she ran a number of businesses.