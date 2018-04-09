PEDESTRIANS had to dash for safety after a car mounted the pavement and crashed into a jewellery shop in Henley on Tuesday morning. The elderly driver of the Toyota Corolla was shocked but escaped injury after the accident at Studio 35 in Duke Street. Shop owner Anthony Reineke said: “We heard a large thud, looked at each other and wondered what the hell it was. We are still open for business!”

A church minister who has helped thousands of people escape war and poverty in Liberia has filled a container of aid. The Rev Phil Cheale, of Peppard Congregational Church, was helped by children at Peppard Primary School. Computers, clothes, food boxes and electrical generators are just some of the items that have been packed into the container to be sent to Monrovia, the Liberian capital.

The dedication of former Henley Rugby Club chairman Graham Horner was recognised last week when he received the town medal. He has been associated with the club for more than 30 years as player, captain and, until recently, chairman. He was presented with the medal by the Mayor Councillor Terry Buckett.