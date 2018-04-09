Monday, 09 April 2018

Actor visits charity to research film role

ACTOR Paddy Considine has thrown himself into his role in his latest film, Journeyman.

He plays Matty Burton, a middleweight boxing world champion who is coming towards the end of his career when he suffers a brain injury and collapses after a bout. Suffering from memory loss and with his personality altered, Matty must begin to piece his life back together.

Considine, who also wrote and directed the film, wanted to get a true sense of what it felt like to have a brain injury so he visited the Headway Thames Valley charity in Greys Road, Henley, as part of his research.

He says: “I just sat with people with brain injuries, just chatted with them and heard their stories, but it was quite frightening.”

The charity, which celebrated its 30th birthday last year, provides support, services and information to brain injury survivors, their families and carers as well as campaigning to reduce the incidence of brain injury in the Thames Valley.

