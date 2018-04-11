Coffee shop shut due to flooding

Wednesday, 11 April 2018

A COFFEE shop in Henley will be closed for the “foreseeable future”.

Starbucks, in Market Place, was shut today (Wednesday) due to flooding.

Damp carpet flooring panels had been left in street and the windows of the coffee shop are covered with condensation.

Inside the building, bins have been used to catch water seeming to have come from above and the furniture has been stacked to one side. 

A notice in the window said: “Dear customer, due to major flooding we are unable to open the store for the foreseeable future.

“Our closest Starbucks is located in High Street, Marlow. Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Starbucks have been contacted for comment.

