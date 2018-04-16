Monday, 16 April 2018

Miniature Parkrun

A NEW children’s fun run could be held in Henley.

James Barr, who organises the Henley Parkrun, which takes place at 40 Acre Field every Saturday, wants to create a 2km junior version of the event for four- to 14-year-olds.

He proposed using Freeman’s Meadow, off Fair Mile, because the adult course isn’t suitable for young children but residents were said to be “terrified” at the prospect.

Now Mr Barr is hoping to stage the event at Dry Leas, home of Henley Rugby Club.

Parkrun began in July and comprises a 5km run or walk at 9am every Saturday.

The participants take on two loops of the course, which includes a short out-and-back section of the Pack and Prime Lane bridleway and a steep hill.

