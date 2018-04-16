Eyeing up firm’s land

HENLEY’S planning chief says he would like to meet bosses of engineering firm Stuart Turner to talk about the future of their site.

Ken Arlett, chairman of the town council’s planning and the neighbourghood plan committees, said there were “always rumours” about the land off Greys Road.

The neighbourhood plan says that 42 homes could be accommodated at Henley Enterprise Park, also known as Empstead Works, which is next door.

Councillor Arlett said: “There’s nothing to suggest they’re planning to move but there are always rumours and I was proposing that we meet with Stuart Turner’s senior management and ask what their long-term plans are.

“There has been talk about all sorts of ideas, including a suggestion that Marks & Spencer was interested in moving in.

“To be honest, that site is just an assembly plant for pumps and as far as I’m aware there’s no reason why that couldn’t be done from a factory unit on the outskirts of Milton Keynes.

“We don’t know what the company intends to do but hopefully they will discuss it with us.”

In September, Stuart Turner announced it was set to expand following a £50million management buyout.

The company, which employs 110 people, said it was committed to staying in Henley and had renewed the lease on its 40,000 sq ft premises for another decade.