Boundary may move

PART of Harpsden parish could be moved into Henley in order to accommodate a new development of 163 homes.

South Oxfordshire District Council has agreed to review the boundary between the parishes so that the Crest Nicholson estate being built at Highlands Farm, off Greys Road, becomes part of the town.

The company is due to pay a total of £584,000 between 2018 and 2021 under the Community Infrastructure Levy, which is designed to mitigate the effects of development by funding infrastructure improvements.

The town council asked for the boundary review but any changes are unlikely to be made until after the local council elections in May next year.

Ken Arlett, chairman of the town council’s planning committee, said: “If the development stayed in Harpsden it would double the size of Harpsden.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said the Highlands Farm development would be “naturally attached” to Henley rather than Harpsden.

Steven Corrigan, democratic services manager at the district council, said a resolution passed by the council in 2014 stated that any significant development proposal that was adjacent to, or straddled, a parish boundary should automatically trigger a community governance review.

This applied if the site was included in a document such as a neighbourhood plan or when planning permission had been granted.

Public consultation is taking place until April 27 and will be repeated in May or June before a final recommendation is considered in July.