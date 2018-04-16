Name change

Monday, 16 April 2018

A HENLEY architecture firm has changed its name to reflect its expansion.

Spratley Studios, which moved to a unit at Centenary Business Park in 2016, is now called Spratley & Partners after its five directors Jeremy Spratley, Stephen Smith, Robert Kennedy, Sarah Tassell and Sam George.

Since the firm was founded in 2003 it has grown from five staff to 35.

