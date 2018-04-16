Fifty years ago...

SENIOR first officer Robert Sample, who lives at Cedar Cottage, Reading Road, Shiplake, is a very lucky man. He was travelling in the Boeing airliner which crash-landed in flames at Heathrow Airport on Monday and from his first class seat was able to see everything, including the engine drop off the port wing. Mr Sample, a BOAC pilot, is full of admiration for the way the pilot got the plane back to ground as quickly as possible.

Wargrave Boating Club, which was reformed last year after a lapse of about five years, hopes to widen its membership to cater for all interests and provide additional social facilities. This is a change from its original form when the sole emphasis was on “racing”.

Henley market place seemed unusually active this week when a Ministry of Transport mobile road traffic signs exhibition was stationed in the car park outside the town hall. The exhibition drew many local residents to see what was virtually a continuous film show, some horrific, some comic, but all practical and designed to bring home the dangers of modern travel and the correct way to drive.