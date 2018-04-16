100 years ago...

W E LEAVER, proprietor of Domestic Machinery and Cycle Stores, Greys Road, Henley, wishes to thank the inhabitants of Henley-on-Thames and district for the patronage accorded to him during the 10 years he has been in business and to inform them that, having been called to the colours, he has made the business over to Mr A J Hammant, engineer, late of H M Army in France, who will be pleased to receive their patronage.

The marriage arranged between Walter Maxwell Hannay, Coldstream Guards, and Kathleen Fleming, younger daughter of Mr and Mrs Robert Fleming, of Grosvenor Square, London, and Joyce Grove, Nettlebed, will take place, leave permitting, at the Guards’ Chapel on Wednesday, April 24 at half past two o’clock. All friends will be welcome at the church.

Mrs Lovell, of Bell Street, Henley, has received a letter from her son, Sgt Harry Lovell, the Yeomanry, who is in hospital in France, to the effect that he has been wounded in four places with machine gun bullets. One bullet grazed his cheek, one went through his right arm, one became embedded in his right thigh and the fourth cut and bruised his stomach.