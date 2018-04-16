Twenty five years ago...

A PLANNING blueprint for Henley holds nothing for the town and is a step backwards, say councillors. Members of the town council who held a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss the South Oxfordshire draft local plan said they were disappointed and frustrated at its lack of direction. They claimed nothing had been done to tackle problems such as the provision of low-cost housing and traffic congestion, whereas homes for the elderly were adequately catered for.

Rats nesting under a car bonnet got a shock when their straw home caught alight and brought Henley to a standstill on Saturday morning. Traffic was diverted around the town as fire crews fought the engine blaze in Hart Street. The rats are believed to have built their nest while the K-registration Peugeot was parked in a farm lane at Bix for two weeks.

A lack of volunteers for next weekend’s litter blitz has dismayed Henley Mayor Janine Voss. She has warned that if less than a handful of people come forward to help she will recommend the scheme is dropped. She felt that would be a shame, especially as people often complained about the litter in Henley.