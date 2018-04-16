Monday, 16 April 2018

THE Helen and Douglas House charity shop in Henley opened on Tuesday to floods of customers. The Duke Street store sells clothing, books, toys and more, with coffee served upstairs. Proceeds go to the charity’s respite homes for young people with progressive, life-shortening conditions. Founder Sister Frances, of All Saints Convent in Oxford, got the idea in 1978 when a friend’s two-year-old daughter named Helen was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

A father was incensed when a police community support officer gave him a ticket for causing an obstruction outside his home. David Young said the officer told him his Mitsubishi 4x4 was obstructing the view of drivers using Ashford Avenue, Sonning Common. He insists he has to park near his home because he has to transport his disabled son, Andrew, 15, to and from school in Henley.

In the campaign to elect a new London mayor, some heavy political blows have been thrown in the direction of Conservative candidate and Henley MP Boris Johnson. Yet, according to the latest opinion polls, he remains favourite to defeat the Labour incumbent Ken Livingstone.

