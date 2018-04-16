Restaurant windows objection

A RESTAURATEUR is facing opposition to his plans to replace windows at his business in Henley town centre.

Nuno Rosado says the multi-pane windows at The Square in Market Place are in a poor condition.

He wants to replace them with timber windows with opening frames which he says will enhance the look of the building and improve the environment inside.

But Emily Karau, a conservation officer at South Oxfordshire District Council, says the façade of the Grade II listed building should remain and the windows only be repaired.

She said: “The existing shopfront adds to the historic and architectural interest of the listed building and is worthy of preservation.

“As such, it should be carefully repaired. Any rotted panes, sills and glazing bars should be repaired by a skilled joiner in matching materials in the traditional manner. If the greater proportion of the windows is beyond repair then there may be justification for replacements but these should exactly replicate the details of the existing windows in the interests of preserving its special interest.

“The proposed windows are not appropriate replacements because they do not replicate the traditional multi-pane windows that exist. I would be happy to discuss repair options with the applicant. If a sensitive repair can be achieved then listed building consent may not be required.”

Henley Town Council’s planning committee recommended the application is refused on the grounds that the new windows would not be in keeping with the area. The district council will make the final decision by May 3.

Meanwhile, another restaurateur wants permission to use his outdoor terrace until 9pm for another two years. Shaun Dickens, who runs Shaun Dickens at The Boathouse in Station Road, Henley, has been allowed to use the decked area overlooking the river until 9pm to serve pre-dinner drinks since June.

He was previously not allowed to use it after 6pm under the planning permission granted when the former boathouse was first turned into a restaurant in 2008 to prevent residents in neighbouring Boathouse Reach being disturbed.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, granted temporary permission for one year.

Now Mr Dickens has applied to extend this to June 2020.

He said: “We have worked tirelessly to make sure we abide by all the rules stated in the approval for the one-year temporary licence.

“The extension to the opening hours of the deck has had a positive effect on the business and enabled us to provide a better all-round experience for our guests.”