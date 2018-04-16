Cafe revamp

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A COFFEE shop chain planning to open a branch in Henley has been given permission to refurbish its new premises despite objections from town councillors.
Harris + Hoole is set to open at the former Maison Blanc unit on the corner of Duke Street and Hart Street after the decision by South Oxfordshire District Council.
It will refit the interior, signwrite existing fascia panels with a new logo and replace the projecting signs.
Members of Henley Town Council’s planning committee had objected, saying the company should adhere to the shopfront design guide.
