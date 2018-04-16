Monday, 16 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Cafe revamp

Cafe revamp

A COFFEE shop chain planning to open a branch in Henley has been given permission to refurbish its new premises despite objections from town councillors.

Harris + Hoole is set to open at the former Maison Blanc unit on the corner of Duke Street and Hart Street after the decision by South Oxfordshire District Council.

It will refit the interior, signwrite existing fascia panels with a new logo and replace the projecting signs.

Members of Henley Town Council’s planning committee had objected, saying the company should adhere to the shopfront design guide.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33