Luca shines

Monday, 16 April 2018
A HENLEY youngster has impressed at the British National Alpine Ski Championships in Tignes, France.
Nine-year-old Luca Coleman, a pupil at Trinity Schoool, finished in 14th and 18th positions in races in a field of 39 of the best U10 skiers in Britain.
16 April 2018
