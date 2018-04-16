Music in Meadows

A STUDENT from The Henley College wants to stage a charity fund-raiser in Mill Meadows.

Connor Wright has asked Henley Town Council for permission to use the riverside beauty spot on Thursday, May 3.

The event would fulfil an assignment for his business studies course in which he must organise an event. It would be in aid of Sue Ryder.

Connor said: “We believe that Mill Meadows is the perfect site to host the event, which will consist of local music, food and fete activities.

“The fields adjacent to the river would be a perfect place to host a family- friendly event and hopefully it will be sunny and warm.”

Members of the council’s open and green spaces sub-committee suggested running the event from 3pm until 5pm so more children could attend.