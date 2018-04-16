Monday, 16 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Care home residents enjoy coffee and cake for charity

Care home residents enjoy coffee and cake for charity

COFFEE, homemade cakes and a glockenspiel player were among the attractions at a charity coffee afternoon held at a Henley care home.

The event at Chilterns Court, off York Road, raised £115 for Dementia UK.

The charity provides the home with an Admiral nurse, Jane Moss, who offers specialist care to dementia patients.

Helen Foster, whose father Dr Dennis Green is a resident at the home, and her daughter Harriet baked cakes for the event. Representatives of Dementia UK, Henley investment company Invesco Perpetual, Henley Town Council and the Bell and Hart surgeries also attended.

Mrs Moss said: “Thanks to Claire Myers from Invesco Perpetual as without their generous charitable donation to Dementia UK, Henley would not have an Admiral nurse and I would not have had the pleasure and honour of meeting and supporting more than 40 resilient and remarkable families who have welcomed me into their lives.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33