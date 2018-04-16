Care home residents enjoy coffee and cake for charity

COFFEE, homemade cakes and a glockenspiel player were among the attractions at a charity coffee afternoon held at a Henley care home.

The event at Chilterns Court, off York Road, raised £115 for Dementia UK.

The charity provides the home with an Admiral nurse, Jane Moss, who offers specialist care to dementia patients.

Helen Foster, whose father Dr Dennis Green is a resident at the home, and her daughter Harriet baked cakes for the event. Representatives of Dementia UK, Henley investment company Invesco Perpetual, Henley Town Council and the Bell and Hart surgeries also attended.

Mrs Moss said: “Thanks to Claire Myers from Invesco Perpetual as without their generous charitable donation to Dementia UK, Henley would not have an Admiral nurse and I would not have had the pleasure and honour of meeting and supporting more than 40 resilient and remarkable families who have welcomed me into their lives.”