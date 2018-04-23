Monday, 23 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Relegation looks likely

HENLEY conceded their match with Maidenhead A with relegation to Division 2 now seeming inevitable.

Roger Betts, Andy Eagle and Graham Sexton all drew their games, leading to a score of 1.5 to 4.5.

The team is looking forward to playing in the BCA Cup competition over the next few weeks.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33