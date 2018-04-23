Orme gets gold with record lifts

NIGEL ORME won a gold medal and set two British records at the ABPU south west powerlifting qualifier in Barnstaple on Saturday despite recovering from an injury.

He lifted a total of 305kg, which comprised a 140kg deadlift, 85kg bench press and 80kg squat. The first two were records for the Masters 4 U75kg category.

The former Henley resident only needed to lift 235kg to qualify for the British Championships in May, which he has won three years in a row.

Orme said: “I totalled 305kg, and was by no means pushing as I am still nursing a tear in my right knee, but happily had no pain from it at all.

“My final lifts were 80kg squat, 85kg bench press, and 140kg deadlift. My best in the last two lifts are 100kg and 172.5kg so I am more interested in putting on a decent show at the Brits.

“My next target is to win my fourth British title in three weeks and hopefully compete at the World Championships on August 3 in Manchester.”