Pond advice

Monday, 23 April 2018
PASCALE NICOLET will give a talk called “Creating clean water ponds for freshwater wildlife” at a meeting of the Watlington Environment Group at the town hall next Friday, starting at 8pm.
Dr Nicolet, who works for the Freshwater Habitats Trust, will talk about a number of studies and offer tips about the care of garden ponds.
All are welcome. Admission for non-members costs £2.50.
23 April 2018
