Bike hire scheme

A NEW cycle hire scheme for Henley will be launched next week.

It will be run by Bainton Bikes, of Oxford, and the cycles will available at the station and the Anchor and Little Angel pubs and later possibly at Swiss Farm.

After registering online, you can book a bike, unlock it, ride it and lock it again — all from your mobile phone.

The launch will be held outside the town hall on Wednesday at noon when company representatives will be demonstrating how the scheme works.