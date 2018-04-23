Couple’s free course to help people get over pain of divorce or separation

A COURSE designed to help people recover from divorce and separation is being held in Henley.

“Moving on: recovery from divorce and separation” is an eight-week, DVD-based programme which began on Wednesday. It is free and held at 39 Valley Road at 7.45pm each week.

Tanya Dean, who is helping to run the group, said she and her husband Freddie first ran the group last autumn. This went well and the couple had a lot of requests to host another one.

The course deals with some of the emotional and practical aspects of divorce and managing any children involved and how to move on positively. Mrs Dean said: “The reason for our motivation is that both my current husband and I have been divorced.

“We have gone through the pain of dealing with separation and subsequent divorce.

“For myself it was a long time full of distressing court hearings and juggling my children with trips to contact centres to see their father who was very ill at that time. I felt very alone as a mum with two young children who were very tiny.

“Between my now husband and I we have eight children.

“We both feel very blessed to have met each other and have now found happiness.

“We want to be available to others by offering this DVD-based practical course to those who may also be going through this nightmare scenario. It’s an eight-week course and is based on Christian principals — but open to all — and aims to assist in working through some of the practical and emotional struggles men and women may be facing while going through the process of both their relationship ending and the long-term effects of divorce.

“We hope this will not only prove practical and helpful but also provide a chance for people to meet others going similar circumstances and in turn not feel so alone or unsupported.”

The group aims to finish sessions by 9.30pm and the final meeting of the series will be a meal out at a chosen restaurant for a a chance to enjoy some social time together.

For more information, call Freddie and Tanya Dean or Douglas and Sheila Griffin on 07768 686660 or 07787 115444.