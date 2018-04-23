Spring market

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
Monday, 23 April 2018
A SPRING mini market in aid of the NSPCC Henley fund-raising branch will be held at Henley Rugby Club tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to 3pm.
There will be a range of stalls as well as a raffle with prizes including afternoon tea at Danesfield House, a Hobbs of Henley voucher, and a meal for four people at the Frog in Skirmett.
23 April 2018
