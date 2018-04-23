Summer fireworks cash plea

RESIDENTS are being urged to support an appeal to help stage this year’s Henley summer fireworks display.

Organisers need £12,000 to hold the event, which is held on the Saturday evening during Henley Royal Regatta.

Henley Town Council is to donate £2,500 and Phyllis Court Club, Henley Royal Regatta and Leander Club have pledged donations.

Richard Reed, who helps organise the event, said this still left a shortfall of about £8,000.

He said: “If everybody in the town gave £1 that would be enough for this year and some for next year’s display.

“These fireworks have been going for at least 130 years and are an institution.

“My mother is 97 and one of her first memories is coming to Henley to watch the fireworks.

“Almost everybody can see them wherever you are in Henley. Last year I was on the bridge watching it and people were saying what a fantastic display it was.

“People just think it happens, but of course that’s not the truth of it.

“There’s a hell of a lot of hard work that goes into raising that kind of money.”

Collection tins are in Machins and The Square in Market Place, The Anchor in Friday Street, the Angel on the Bridge, Hotel du Vin in New Street and The Bull and Coppa Club in Bell Street.

Cheques can be made payable to “Henley Fireworks Fund”, account number 18827960, sort code 30-80-54.