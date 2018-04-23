Monday, 23 April 2018

Virtual vicars...

READERS of the latest edition of The Trinity Times, the magazine for Holy Trinity Church in Henley, may have got a shock when they reached the end of the parochial church council’s notes.

Apparently, there is a shortage of serving clergy within the Henley Deanery and the council has proposed some interesting short-term solutions, including “holographic cameras and virtually reality glasses” — only for use at family services.

Mike Hails, who compiles the notes, confirmed that this was, in fact, an April’s fools joke.

He said the idea had been submitted by a member of the congregation and added to his report.

“I’m taking the blame for it,” he said, “but with technology these days, who knows what’s going to happen in the future?”

