Virtual vicars...

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
Monday, 23 April 2018
READERS of the latest edition of The Trinity Times, the magazine for Holy Trinity Church in Henley, may have got a shock when they reached the end of the parochial church council’s notes.
Apparently, there is a shortage of serving clergy within the Henley Deanery and the council has proposed some interesting short-term solutions, including “holographic cameras and virtually reality glasses” — only for use at family services.
Mike Hails, who compiles the notes, confirmed that this was, in fact, an April’s fools joke.
He said the idea had been submitted by a member of the congregation and added to his report.
“I’m taking the blame for it,” he said, “but with technology these days, who knows what’s going to happen in the future?”
23 April 2018
More News:
‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
95 new homes would destroy countryside, inquiry hears
BUILDING 95 homes in Sonning Common would destroy ... [more]
Bonnets and bunny ears at care home celebration
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home wore hats ... [more]
Launch of music club for pre-school children
A MUSIC club for small children has been lauched ... [more]
POLL: Have your say