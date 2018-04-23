Monday, 23 April 2018

Pirate games

NEW playground equipment should be installed in a park in Henley by the summer.

Orders have been placed for the new equipment from Wicksteed, of Kettering, which won the £80,000 contract for the project at Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road.

Henley Town Council has agreed to install a 25m steel cableway, a 4m “pirate’s lair”, a crusader rope swing, a swirl roundabout and a toddler zone.

The new play area is part of an improvement plan for Makins recreation ground that also involves installing an outdoor gym and the new skate park, which opened in August.

