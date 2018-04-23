Litterpick day

A LITTERPICK will take place in Henley town centre tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am.

It is being organised by Henley in Bloom. To take part, call Mayor Kellie Hinton on 07527 826706 or email b.walker@henley towncouncil.gov.uk

A spring clean along the river will take place on the same day.

This is being organised by resident Jessica Sinclair. For more information, search for “Upper Thames Clean-up Group” on Facebook.