Litterpick day

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
Monday, 23 April 2018
A LITTERPICK will take place in Henley town centre tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am.
It is being organised by Henley in Bloom. To take part, call Mayor Kellie Hinton on 07527 826706 or email b.walker@henley towncouncil.gov.uk
A spring clean along the river will take place on the same day.
This is being organised by resident Jessica Sinclair. For more information, search for “Upper Thames Clean-up Group” on Facebook.
23 April 2018
More News:
‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
95 new homes would destroy countryside, inquiry hears
BUILDING 95 homes in Sonning Common would destroy ... [more]
Bonnets and bunny ears at care home celebration
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home wore hats ... [more]
Launch of music club for pre-school children
A MUSIC club for small children has been lauched ... [more]
POLL: Have your say