Fruity seat

BENCHES could be installed at the new community orchard in Henley.

The town council is considering the idea after organising the planting of apple, cherry, pear and plum trees on a piece of its land off Paradise Road.

Margaret Ormonde, of Henley Wildlife Group, will design an information board for the orchard free of charge.

