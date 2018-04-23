Sir Steve on march

SIR Steve Redgrave joined a march against antisemitism in Poland.

The chairman of Henley Royal Regatta joined Chelsea FC last week for the March of the Living.

The five-time Olympic champion said he was honoured to participate and stand up to antisemitism and honour the millions of lives lost during the Holocaust.

He said: “Sport can play an important role in bringing people together and Chelsea’s efforts to tackle antisemitism is a good example of how clubs can contribute in promoting unity and tolerance.”

The March of the Living is an annual event which attracts people from around the world to explore the history of the Holocaust.