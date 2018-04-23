Monday, 23 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Sir Steve on march

SIR Steve Redgrave joined a march against antisemitism in Poland.

The chairman of Henley Royal Regatta joined Chelsea FC last week for the March of the Living.

The five-time Olympic champion said he was honoured to participate and stand up to antisemitism and honour the millions of lives lost during the Holocaust.

He said: “Sport can play an important role in bringing people together and Chelsea’s efforts to tackle antisemitism is a good example of how clubs can contribute in promoting unity and tolerance.”

The March of the Living is an annual event which attracts people from around the world to explore the history of the Holocaust.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33