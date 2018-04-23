Sir Steve on march

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
Monday, 23 April 2018
SIR Steve Redgrave joined a march against antisemitism in Poland.
The chairman of Henley Royal Regatta joined Chelsea FC last week for the March of the Living.
The five-time Olympic champion said he was honoured to participate and stand up to antisemitism and honour the millions of lives lost during the Holocaust.
He said: “Sport can play an important role in bringing people together and Chelsea’s efforts to tackle antisemitism is a good example of how clubs can contribute in promoting unity and tolerance.”
The March of the Living is an annual event which attracts people from around the world to explore the history of the Holocaust.
23 April 2018
More News:
‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
95 new homes would destroy countryside, inquiry hears
BUILDING 95 homes in Sonning Common would destroy ... [more]
Bonnets and bunny ears at care home celebration
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home wore hats ... [more]
Launch of music club for pre-school children
A MUSIC club for small children has been lauched ... [more]
POLL: Have your say