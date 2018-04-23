Hair salon shut down after repossession

A HAIR salon in Henley that has been running for more than 20 years has shut after the premises were repossessed.

Textures, which was run by Linda Pakuls, from Egham, and Kathleen Wade, from Ascot, ceased trading after the unit was taken back by landlords Graham and Margaret Payne, of Blackmore Lane, Sonning Common.

The four staff were warned of the closure about a week beforehand and have posted their contact details in the shop window. All enquiries are being referred to N J Coles, a commercial recovery firm based in Headington, Oxford.

Art director Kevin Coppock, who had worked at the salon since 1998, is now working at the Rudi Kartal salon in Duke Street.

It is understood the other staff are working on a self-employed basis.

The salon was briefly known as The Strand after it was refurbished in 2013, when it was owned by Mark and Nadia Carlin, who now own a salon of the same name in Twyford. It then reverted to its old name after a change of ownership.