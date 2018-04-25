Therapists back children’s cancer charity

THERAPISTS in Henley are raising money for the Cancer Fund for Children.

The Be Well Centre takes place at King’s Arms Barn every Monday during term time and each year raises money for a different charity with donations from clients.

The therapies on offer include shiatsu, reiki, massage, crystal therapy, aromatherapy and reflexology and clients are asked to give a minimum donation of £5. Last year, the centre raised about £2,000 for the Alexander Devine children’s hospice in Maidenhead.

Sophia Kelly, a therapist who helps run the centre, said: “We want to raise awareness of complimentary therapies and give people who can’t afford to go for a full treatment a chance to sample them.

“It helps give the local community a feel for what’s available. Most of our therapists work in that capacity to earn a living.”

Henley Mayor Kellie Hinton has used the service several times and was treated by restorative exercise specialist Isabelle Brough for carpal tunnel syndrome.

Councillor Hinton said: “They do wonderful things here. I think there is something to be said about being more conscious of our feelings and our bodies and being more mindful.”