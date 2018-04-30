Trophy win for Nomads

THE Henley and District Billiards League season came to a close on Monday with the Cowan Cup final, in which Earley Home Guard beat Ivy Leaf A.

After the team match Ian Whiting, of Harpsden club, triumphed in the Handicap competition with a convincing win over Colin Pepall of Twyford club while Terry Colby, of Trinity Nomads won the Championship trophy.

A new summer snooker league is planned with competitive billiards resuming in October.