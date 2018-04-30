Newly qualified solicitor joins team

LAW firm Blandy & Blandy, which has an office in Hart Street, Henley, has welcomed newly qualified solicitor Laura Evans to its probate, tax and trusts team.

She joined the company as a legal assistant in 2015 and became a trainee solicitor in 2016.

Based in Henley, Laura will work closely with experienced senior solicitor Louise Nelson.

She s said: “I am really looking forward to working in Henley and to meeting new and existing clients in and around the town.”

Joint managing partner and team head Jonathan Gater said: “We are very pleased to welcome Laura to our growing team in Henley, which continues to go from strength to strength, complementing our already large team based in Reading.”

Pictured, left to right, Louise Nelson (senior solicitor), Caroline Casagranda (partner), Elizabeth Short (senior solicitor) and Laura Evans (solicitor).