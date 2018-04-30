Museum exhibition will chart 20 years

THE River & Rowing Museum in Henley is asking for the public’s help to stage an exhibition celebrating its 20th anniversary.

It will explore the history of the museum over the past 20 years, showcase creative responses by local community groups to objects in the collection and invite visitors to think about the future of the organisation.

A major feature of the exhibition will be a timeline, showing some of the milestones at the museum since 1998 as well as the memories that staff, both past and present, and the community have of the museum.

It will be on display in the Community Gallery from September 8 to October 28.

Do you have a special memory of the museum? If so, the museum team would love your help to create this timeline. They are hoping that people will be able share memories and submit photos.

All of the memories that are submitted to the project will be included in a special booklet on display in the exhibition.

If you would like to get involved, please submit your memories, photos or suggestions, in no more than 100 words, to: birthday@

rrm.co.uk or call (01491) 415622, before July 31. Contributors can remain anonymous, or include their name and contact details in their response.