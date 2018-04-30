Sponsor show

POLICE are neglecting their job to solve crime in ... [more]
Monday, 30 April 2018
THE Henley and District Agricultural Association is appealing for sponsors for the Henley Show and its annual ploughing match.
The show will held on Saturday, September 8 and the ploughing match on Sunday, October 7.
All sponsors will be invited to a champagne reception in the members’ enclosure on show day.
If you can help, email show manager Jo Taylor at jo@thehenleyshow.co.uk
30 April 2018
More News:
Sailing club welcomes 25 new members at open day
MORE than 50 people attended an open day at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say