Sponsor show

Monday, 30 April 2018

THE Henley and District Agricultural Association is appealing for sponsors for the Henley Show and its annual ploughing match.

The show will held on Saturday, September 8 and the ploughing match on Sunday, October 7.

All sponsors will be invited to a champagne reception in the members’ enclosure on show day.

If you can help, email show manager Jo Taylor at jo@thehenleyshow.co.uk

