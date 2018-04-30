Monday, 30 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Lock in

FORMER England lock Simon Shaw will be the guest speaker at Henley Rugby Club’s sportsman’s dinner on May 19.

The MC will be ex-England scrum half Andy Gomarsall and there will be entertainment from table magician Ian Gamic.

The black-tie event will be held at Phyllis Court Club, starting at 7pm.

Tickets cost £90, which includes a four-course dinner. For tickets, call Neil Hutt on 07941 101473 or email neilhutt@btinternet.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33