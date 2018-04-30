FORMER England lock Simon Shaw will be the guest speaker at Henley Rugby Club’s sportsman’s dinner on May 19.

The MC will be ex-England scrum half Andy Gomarsall and there will be entertainment from table magician Ian Gamic.

The black-tie event will be held at Phyllis Court Club, starting at 7pm.

Tickets cost £90, which includes a four-course dinner. For tickets, call Neil Hutt on 07941 101473 or email neilhutt@btinternet.com