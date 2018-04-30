POLICE are neglecting their job to solve crime in ... [more]
Monday, 30 April 2018
FORMER England lock Simon Shaw will be the guest speaker at Henley Rugby Club’s sportsman’s dinner on May 19.
The MC will be ex-England scrum half Andy Gomarsall and there will be entertainment from table magician Ian Gamic.
The black-tie event will be held at Phyllis Court Club, starting at 7pm.
Tickets cost £90, which includes a four-course dinner. For tickets, call Neil Hutt on 07941 101473 or email neilhutt@btinternet.com
30 April 2018
More News:
Sailing club welcomes 25 new members at open day
MORE than 50 people attended an open day at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say